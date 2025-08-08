Single suspect pronounced deceased following shooting incident at Emory University in Atlanta

Police say a single suspect is deceased following a shooting incident on the Atlanta campus of Emory University.

The Atlanta Police Department said Friday afternoon there was "no ongoing threat" to the campus or community.

One police officer was injured while responding to the shooting, officials say.

Earlier Friday afternoon, an alert was sent to people on the campus, telling them to "RUN, HIDE, FIGHT." The shelter in place order for the University has now been lifted.

Authorities are encouraging residents to avoid the area.

Authorities responded to a CVS at Emory Point, a mixed-use development near the school's campus.

No other information has been released. The Atlanta Police Department says the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.