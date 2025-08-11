2 killed after shooting at Texas Target store

Two people are dead following a shooting at a Target store in Austin, Texas, on Monday, authorities say.

The Austin Police Department says a suspect has been detained following the shooting, which was reported Monday afternoon at a Target store in north Austin. Police also confirmed the two deaths.

UPDATE: Preliminary information - two deceased victims. A suspect has been detained. The scene is still active, and the investigation is ongoing at this time. https://t.co/jTkLelQij5 — Austin Police Department (@Austin_Police) August 11, 2025

Further details about the suspect or the victims has not yet been released.

Police say the scene is still considered active and have warned bystanders to stay away from the area. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with Scripps News for continued updates.