Two people charged with separate homicides in Hill County

Cody Rencurel and Deshawn Leeallen Chapman
Cody Rencurel and Deshawn Leeallen Chapman (June 2, 2025)
Cody Rencurel and Deshawn Leeallen Chapman
Dixie Schroeder
Cody Rencurel and Deshawn Leeallen Chapman, charged with separate homicides in Hill County, appeared in court on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Rencurel is facing a charge of deliberate homicide for the shooting death of Dixie Schroeder in Havre.

Schroeder, 35 years old, was found dead in her residence on May 7, 2025.

Investigators believe Schroeder's death stemmed from a breakup. Rencurel was apprehended in Kootenai County, Idaho on May 8 and taken into custody.

Chapman is charged with deliberate homicide for the shooting death of 39-year-old Tiffiney Niehoff in Hingham on Friday, May 23, 2025.

At this point, officials have not stated what the relationship was between Chapman and Niehoff - if any - nor any considerations for motive.

Rencurel and Chapman both pleaded not guilty.

The court set a deadline of July 18 to schedule a future court date for Rencurel, and July 25 for Chapman.

