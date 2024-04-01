Trump's April schedule is looking busy ahead of presidential run

It may be April Fools' Day, but former President Donald Trump's legal schedule in April is no laughing matter. The Republican presidential candidate is set to post a massive bond, and is likely to face the beginning of his first criminal trial. This comes while his lawyers prepare to go before the Supreme Court to ask justices for immunity.

Trump's April schedule will be consequential for his campaign and for the history books.

This week he will return to the campaign trail, both in Wisconsin and Michigan, and the rest of the month will look anything but normal for a presidential candidate.

On April 15, barring a last-minute delay, jury selection begins in the former president's criminal fraud trial in New York. This case is related to alleged payments made to cover up marital infidelity claims prior to the 2016 election.

The trial is not expected to take place every single weekday, but it is expected to last at least six weeks, occupying the Republican nominee's time well into May or even June.

The month will also bring a consequential case at the U.S. Supreme Court on April 25. Oral arguments will be heard involving Trump's immunity claim that he shouldn't be charged because he was a U.S. president.

How and when the high court rules will impact whether the former president's Jan. 6 trial, or his classified documents trial, can proceed before the election or at any period in the future.

If the former president's legal drama isn't enough already, his most urgent priority is posting a $175 million bond by this week's deadline to avoid any seizure of his property. That's related to a past civil trial.

While Trump still leads President Joe Biden in many head-to-head swing-state polls, President Biden is beating the former president when it comes to fundraising as well as hiring staff and campaigning in person. A criminal trial that requires sitting in front of a jury, as well as more legal bills, will make it harder for Trump to catch up to President Biden. Trump's campaign told reporters in recent days, money cannot buy elections.

