Toll House ‘disco’ Chocolate Chips Are Made With Edible Glitter

If you’ve been looking to give your homemade chocolate chip cookies a little extra bling, then you’re going to love the latest product from Nestlé Toll House. The company that has brought us other incredible chocolate chip varieties such as espresso morsels and unicorn vanilla morsels swirled with pink and blue now wants us to get our groove on in the kitchen with its new Disco chocolate morsels.

These semi-sweet chocolate chips sparkle with edible glitter. Now, your cookies will not only taste like a party in your mouth, they’ll be all dressed up for the occasion, too!

These far-out chips are already available at Walmart, where a 5.5-ounce bag is $2.48, and we are ready to hustle over there and pick up a few bags to try in some of our favorite recipes. The product description gave us a few ideas to get us started.

“Get GROOVY with your tasty treats!” the description reads. “Top pancakes, cupcakes, or bake into cookies or bread to add that EXTRA sparkle to your final product. Can you dig it?”

We can’t wait to dig into these chips, that’s for sure. And, it looks like we’re not alone. Social media is lighting up with reactions to the new disco chips.

On Twitter, Issac White pointed out that the sparkly chocolate chips could give Lady Gaga’s Oreos some competition.

Tollhouse wants some of that #ChromaticaOreos money lol https://t.co/RU1HOmSS7U — Isaac White (@imisaacwhite) February 24, 2021

And @MO_242 declared these chocolate chips with glitter can “rescue your pandemic.”

I am here to rescue your pandemic: Disco chocolate chips with edible glitter. https://t.co/CLP7GN1lKB — MO (@MO_242) February 24, 2021

The chips are made with “100% real semi-sweet chocolate,” and according to the product label, the morsels contain “1% or less of edible glitter.”

But, is it safe to eat these sparkly treats? Don’t worry, the Food and Drug Administration set the record straight about edible glitter, which is very different than the decorative confetti-style sparkles you find in craft stores.

“Common ingredients in edible glitter or dust include sugar, acacia (gum arabic), maltodextrin, cornstarch, and color additives specifically approved for food use, including mica-based pearlescent pigments and FD&C colors such as FD&C Blue No. 1,” according to the FDA.

So, if you’re ready for some extra funky vibes in your kitchen, grab a bag of those shiny chocolate chips, turn on the oven and add a little sparkle to your sweets!

