Thousands gather to mark the March on Washington's 60th anniversary

Thousands have gathered at the Lincoln Memorial in D.C. to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington.

It's where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I have a dream" speech took place in 1963. The speech brought attention to economic inequality, voting rights, and police brutality. More than 250,000 people turned out for the march that day.

Members of the King family, including Yolanda King, the granddaughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., were in attendance at Saturday's march.

“If I could speak to my grandfather today, I would say I’m sorry we still have to be here to rededicate ourselves to finishing your work and ultimately realizing your dream,” she said. “Today, racism is still with us. Poverty is still with us. And now, gun violence has come for places of worship, our schools and our shopping centers.”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to commemorate the anniversary on Monday by meeting with the 1963 March's organizers. President Biden is extending an invitation to all of King's children to join him for the meeting, according to the White House.

At the Lincoln Memorial, a plaque known as the "I Have a Dream Marker" honors the exact spot where the late activist stood when he delivered his famous words.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial is also nearby, which has a statue of Dr. King himself.

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

SEE MORE: Reflecting on Selma’s ‘Bloody Sunday’ 58 years later

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com