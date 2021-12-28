Thirteen Bozeman-Butte area seniors selected for 2022 Montana East-West Shrine Game

BOZEMAN/BUTTE — The release of the Montana East-West Shrine Game rosters is an annual Christmas tradition in the Treasure State, and thirteen seniors from the Butte-Bozeman area were selected over the holiday for next year's showcase.

With their first senior class in program history, the Gallatin Raptors had four players selected for the East.



WR Noah Dahlke

QB Braeden Mikkelson

DB Tyler Nansel

TE Rylan Schlepp

"First senior class, and to get four guys selected, is awesome because it’s a big-time honor," Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler smiled. "There’s a lot of good players that weren’t selected, so for these four to be a part of that process and to get to experience something like that is pretty special.”

Four Bozeman Hawks will also be representing the East, which will be coached by Great Falls' Mark Sampson.



S Jase Applebee

DE Jaxon Cotton

G Jaden Perkins

WR Bryson Zanto

"It's a great opportunity to play football too, but really I think it’s about supporting the Shriners Hospital," Hawks head coach Levi Wesche explained. "I think kids need to understand how important this game is and what it does for the community is unbelievable.”

Switching over to the West roster, five players were selected from Butte and the surrounding areas, which will be coached by Hamilton's Bryce Carver who most recently led his team to a Class A state title this fall.

Butte High



DE Dylan Snyder

S Cole Stewart

Dillon



DE Callahan Hoffman

OLB Jon Kirkley

Whitehall



DB Brendan Wagner

The 75th annual Montana East-West Shrine Game is set to kick off June 19 in Great Falls.