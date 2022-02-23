Former ‘The View’ Host Sherri Shepherd Is Getting Her Own Daytime Talk Show

After years of serving as a co-host or guest host on daytime TV and filling in on a variety of game shows, Sherri Shepherd will finally have a show of her own starting this fall.

The former mainstay on “The View” will star in “Sherri,” which will be a daily daytime talk show airing on Fox television stations, according to a statement. Shepherd confirmed the exciting news with her social media followers and talked about it being the right time for this opportunity.

“When you think it’s a ‘no,’ sometimes God is saying ‘Not Yet!’,” Shepherd tweeted. “I’ve wanted my own talk show since I left ‘The View’ in 2014! Today, God showed the world my ‘YES!” Thank you everyone for making this dream of hosting my own talk show come true!”

When you think it’s a “no,” sometimes God is saying “Not Yet!” I’ve wanted to do my own talk show since I left “The View” in 2014! Today, God showed the world my “YES!” Thank you everyone for making this dream of hosting my own talk show come true! #SherriShepherd pic.twitter.com/TAdwuAxs0r — Sherri Shepherd (@sherrieshepherd) February 22, 2022

The press release shared by production company Debmar-Mercury said “Sherri” will combine the host’s love of pop culture, talk, entertainment and comedy, according to Variety.

Most recently, Shepherd has been one of the rotating guest hosts for the ailing Wendy Williams on “The Wendy Williams Show.” Seeing Shepherd’s success as the host, producers decided to take a chance on her by giving her a daytime talk show of her own.

“Sherri is a natural who proved her hosting skills for many years as a panelist on ‘The View,’ on Fox’s ‘Dish Nation’ and again this season as a popular guest host of ‘Wendy,’” Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein said in the prepared statement. “Like our viewers, we have been impressed by the unique comedic twist Sherri puts on our daily live ‘Hot Topics’ segment, her creativity, and interactions with our guests. Her love for the content and daytime fans is obvious, and we are excited to partner with her to create another long-term talk franchise.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

According to Deadline, “Sherri” will replace “The Wendy Williams Show” as Williams continues to battle Graves’ Disease. Following the announcement, Williams shared her congratulations and best wishes with Shepard on her own Twitter account.

Join us in congratulating our friend @sherrieshepherd, who is getting her own daytime talk show, premiering this fall! pic.twitter.com/ZBJIqbM8bL — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 22, 2022

In 2020, Shepherd talked to People magazine about when she first had the opportunity to guest host “The Wendy Williams Show” and how having her own show was one of her big dreams. She thanked Williams for the opportunity to live out that dream.

“It was one of the best experiences of my life,” Shepherd told People. “I thanked Wendy and said, ‘I just thank you for letting me stand in your size-11 shoes with my nine foot, just for two days to do a talk show that was all Sherri, by myself.’ And I think that’s also not taking what Wendy … I got to experience something that people can only dream about.”

Now, this fall, Shepherd will start living that dream every day.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.