‘That 90’s Show’ Trailer Features Kurtwood Smith And Debra Jo Rupp Returning As Grandparents

Red and Kitty Forman, the hilarious parents from the TV series “That 70’s Show,” are coming back to bring laughs to a new generation.

Actors Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp take the lead in the new trailer for “That 90’s Show,” which is a spinoff of the original series that aired from 1998-2000 on Fox. The latest iteration of the popular show was announced last year, and fans have been waiting to get their first glimpse of what the Forman family has been up to since “That 70’s Show” wrapped more than 20 years ago.

Finally, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the new series, and it looks like Red and Kitty are about to experience life with a bunch of teenagers hanging out in their basement again.

“Hello AGAIN Wisconsin!” Smith shared on his Twitter account, taking a famous line from the opening of the original series. “Same Formans, new friends. Coming to @netflix on January 19”

Hello AGAIN Wisconsin! Same Formans, new friends. Coming to @netflix on January 19. pic.twitter.com/NHELPk9aDq — Kurtwood Smith (@tahitismith) November 29, 2022

Based on what we see in the new trailer, the new generation of the Forman family, Leia Forman (the daughter of Eric and Donna Forman) arrives on her grandparents’ doorstep for a visit in the summer of 1995. Suddenly, grandma and grandpa’s life takes a familiar turn when their granddaughter starts making new friends and bringing them over to hang out. Where? The Forman’s basement, of course!

Netflix provided a summary of the new series, which has a 10-episode run that will explore a summer filled with adventure and the exploration of new friendships and the nostalgia of ones formed in the basement more than 20 years earlier.

“When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen,” Netflix shared in its overview. “With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago.”

The trailer shows how Kitty is still the eager hostess who wants to nurture the teenagers, while Red goes back to his blustery ways as his home gets taken over once more by a group of crazy kids.

Will fans of “That 70’s Show” see other members of the original cast on the new series? According to EW, actors Topher Grace (Eric), Laura Prepon (Donna), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will pop up at the Forman’s Point Place, Wisconsin home for a few guest appearances.

