Texas Democrats who fled state sue Republican leaders

Twenty-two Texas House Democrats are suing three state Republicans.

The Democrats fled the state in order to prevent voting on a GOP elections bill, which they say disenfranchises minority voters.

SEE MORE: Texas Democrats Attempt To Block Voting Restrictions

The Democrats say their constitutional rights were violated when Gov. Greg Abbott launched another special session in an effort to bring them back to Texas.

The suit alleges Abbott and other Republicans targeted some Democrats because of their race, but they did not explain how.

This story was originally reported by Jay Strubberg on Newsy.com