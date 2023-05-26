Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton should be impeached, House finds

A House investigative committee in Texas' state legislature has unanimously recommended that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton be impeached.

The committee conducted a months-long investigation into allegations that Paxton committed crimes while in office, including attempting to hide an affair, misusing official information and abusing official powers.

House Republicans made the inquiry public Wednesday, prompting an exchange of high-profile allegations in which Paxton accused Republican House Speaker Dade Phelan of being drunk while he presided over the session.

Paxton has dismissed the accusations against him as politically motivated, and called for Phelan to resign.

Paxton is already under investigation by the Justice Department for alleged corrupt activity.

Separately, he was indicted in 2015 on felony charges of securities fraud and failing to register with the state securities board. The charges stem from time Paxton spent as a state representative, before he was elected as AG. He has yet to stand trial.

The Texas House could vote on the board's impeachment recommendation as soon as Friday. If a vote to impeach passes with a two-thirds majority of the state's 150 representatives, Paxton would be removed from office effective immediately, pending a trial in the state senate.

Only two state officials have ever been impeached in Texas history.

