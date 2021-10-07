Teen dies in Phillips County crash

GREAT FALLS — A 15-year old boy died in a vehicle crash in Phillips County on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

The Montana Highway Patrol says that the teen - the only occupant of the Chevy Trailblazer - was eastbound on Highway 2 near mile marker 465 between midnight and 3 a.m.

The vehicle drifted off the right side of the road, and the driver over-corrected; the vehicle went back onto the road and then went into a driver-side skid into a ditch, and then rolled several times.

According to the MHP, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle, and died at the scene.

The crash was not discovered and reported to the MHP until after 11 a.m.

The MHP said that alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the teen was from Dodson; his name has not been released at this point.