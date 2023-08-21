Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on pace to break $2 billion in North America

We need to calm down!

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is on track to break $2 billion in ticket sales.

Projections that the tour will reach a whopping $2.2 billion are for North American sales alone, according to data provided to CNN by research firm QuestionPro.

The estimate is based on primary ticket sales for the 68 shows in the first leg of the North American portion of her tour that concluded in Los Angeles in August — in addition to recently announced U.S. dates in 2024.

The singer is kicking off her international shows in Mexico on Thursday, followed by Argentina and Brazil in the fall. She heads overseas next year, starting in Japan in February.

Swift recently announced she will return to the U.S. in 2024, with shows in Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis next fall.

Demand for Swift's tour has been unprecedented, and scoring tickets requires lots of luck. Fans have had to sign up days in advance just for the opportunity to wait in an online queue to purchase tickets.

Many frustrated Swifties have complained about being "waitlisted," meaning they won't even be let into Ticketmaster's site to buy tickets.

Places like Utah have gotten creative in using "Eras Tour" tickets as incentives.

Anyone in the Salt Lake City area who donates blood or platelets at an ARUP location between now and Sept. 2024 will be entered into a drawing to win two tickets to see Tay in New Orleans next year.

ARUP says blood is in extremely high demand at the University of Utah Hospital and Huntsman Cancer Institute, so the donation center is hoping people who don't typically donate blood may consider doing so for tickets.

The "Eras Tour" is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing tour of all time.

