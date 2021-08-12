Take Your Eggs To Go With These New Breakfast Bars

While it would be nice to sit down to a warm and fortifying breakfast every morning, in reality, many of us are grabbing something quick and gobbling it up as we head out the door.

A new offering from Vital Farms, however, will take you one step closer to having a proper breakfast — even on hectic mornings. The brand’s new breakfast bars are meant to be reminiscent of classic weekend breakfast dishes, but heat up in the microwave in 60 seconds so you can take them on the go.

The eggs and meat used in the breakfast bars are humanely raised and come from small family farms. Each 3-ounce bar has 7-14 grams of protein, is under 200 calories and 20% of each packaging wrapper is made with post-consumer recycled materials. You’ll find them in grocery stores nationwide in four flavors.

For meat lovers, there is a bar that has bacon, cheddar cheese and hash browns, and another one with sausage, cheddar and a cheese crust. Veggie fans will find a bar with broccoli, cheddar cheese and a pastry crust, and one that features corn and sweet potato.

Vital Farms

This is the second on-the-go breakfast innovation from Vital Farms. Last August, they created pre-cooked egg bites that are low-carb and ready in the microwave in just 45 seconds.

Similar to the breakfast bars, they come in four flavors. Meat-lovers can try out the bacon and cheddar cheese bites, or the bites with ham, bell peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. For vegetarians, there are bites made with roasted red pepper and mozzarella cheese, or Italian-style bites that include sun-dried tomato, basil and mozzarella cheese.

Each bite is gluten-free and has 16-18 grams of protein per pack. They are available in packs of two in retail stores nationwide including Whole Foods and select Target stores.

Vital Farms

There are a few other brands that make items similar to the egg bites, including Three Bridges and Nellie’s Free Range Eggs, which are apparently made using a sous vide cooking method, so they are extra fluffy.

You can also make your own on-the-go egg breakfast. This recipe for keto breakfast eggs from Flavcity is actually a copycat recipe for Starbucks’ egg bites, and it calls for eggs, cheese, cottage cheese and your favorite toppings.

Of course, there are plenty of other handheld breakfast options on the market, too. Along with obvious choices like protein bars or homemade muffins, these “breakfast nuggets” from Jimmy Dean have 11 grams of protein per serving and come in two flavors, both with meat.

Surrounded by a crispy bread crumb coating, the nugget flavors are sausage, egg and cheese or chicken sausage with egg and cheese.



Jimmy Dean

Would you try one of these breakfast-on-the-go options?

