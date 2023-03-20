Watch Now
Suspect in standoff with police in Great Falls

Great Falls standoff, March 20
Posted at 7:55 AM, Mar 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-20 10:30:18-04

Officers with the Great Falls Police Department are engaged in a standoff with a person. First Avenue North is blocked between 28th Street and 29th Street.

Officers are negotiating with someone inside a house.

Some officers are wearing gas masks, and several loud bangs have been heard.

KRTV reporter Colter Anstaett is at the scene:

Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if they are driving through the area.

We will update you as we get more information.

