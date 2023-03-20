Suspect in standoff with police in Great Falls

Officers with the Great Falls Police Department are engaged in a standoff with a person. First Avenue North is blocked between 28th Street and 29th Street.
Officers are negotiating with someone inside a house.
Some officers are wearing gas masks, and several loud bangs have been heard.
KRTV reporter Colter Anstaett is at the scene:
Standoff in Great Falls (March 20, 2023) pic.twitter.com/7CGbtfROna— KRTV Great Falls MT (@KRTV) March 20, 2023
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route if they are driving through the area.
We will update you as we get more information.
