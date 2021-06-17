This Sushi Pool Float Comes With Its Own Inflatable Chopsticks

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Warm summer days might have you dreaming about lounging poolside with some yummy sushi, but how about sushi in the pool? With a fun product from the pool product company Swimline, you can float on an inflatable sushi roll all season long.

The Swimline Futomaki Sushi Floating Island includes a pair of “doodle” chopsticks that are more than just a cute addition to the raft. The inflatable chopsticks double as floating pool noodles so the whole family can enjoy the set.

Made from UV-resistant vinyl, the island measures 60 inches in diameter with a ribbed base construction for added comfort and durability. The PVC chopsticks are 73 inches long and 5 inches wide, so they’re a bit longer than a standard pool noodle.

The set is designed to be easy to inflate, deflate and store, and you can wipe it down for quick cleanup. A vinyl patch kit is included, just in case of any mishaps.

The sushi set is currently on sale at Macy’s for $49.95, but if you use the promo code DAD, you can enjoy an extra 25% off while the offer is available. It’s also available at Amazon for about $50.

If sushi isn’t your style, Swimline has a full lineup of food-related swimming pool floats. The personal pizza floating island is 70 inches in diameter and can comfortably seat two adults for about $47 on Amazon.

Their pineapple jumbo floating pool island is a roomy 88-by-50 inches at just $42, and the watermelon slice is a fruity wedge of fun at 60 inches in diameter for less than $32.

Going for a different style at the pool or lake? Funboy’s disco dome float has seating around a mesh-bottomed foot bath, and a disco beach ball hangs from the canopy, which also offers a little bit of shade on a hot day.

Funboy

This float has four cupholders for your ice-cold drinks and grab handles on the sides to make it easier to climb in.

For a limited time, the beach ball (which is also sold separately) comes with the giant disco dome float, which is priced at $299.

Happy summer!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.