Sun River Electric Co-op lineman dies in workplace accident

GREAT FALLS — The Sun River Electric Cooperative announced on Saturday, August 10, 2024, that an employee died on Friday morning.

The worker has been identified as 28-year old Lucas Fowler.

The co-op said that the lineman died in a "workplace accident."

No other details have been released at this point.

The Sun River Electric Cooperative, based in Fairfield, says an investigation is underway.

We will update you if we get more information.

