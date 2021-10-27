Sullivan Coggins leads Kalispell Glacier to victory over No. 1 Bozeman

BOZEMAN — In a semifinal match-up with a championship bid on the line, Kalispell Glacier took an early lead and hung on to achieve a 2-1 victory over Bozeman and clinch a spot in the State AA championship.

The Wolfpack, the No. 2 seed from the West, wasted little time before taking the lead over Bozeman, the Eastern AA's No. 1 seed. Sullivan Coggins received a pass in the middle of the field as he torched a couple Bozeman defenders and then kicked it past the goalie who came out of the net.

The second goal of the day came 14 minutes later, once again from Coggins, who received a pass within feet of the net and easily punched it in. That gave Glacier a 2-0 lead.

Glacier goalie John Pyron had himself a game, stopping everything that came his way making outstanding saves every chance he had. He eventually allowed a goal with just minutes remaining off the foot of Bozeman's Torren Hill.

Glacier will play in the Class AA boys soccer title game on the road against Missoula Hellgate on Saturday, Oct. 30.