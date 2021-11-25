Now that Law and Justice center Bond has passed, when you can start seeing construction?

BOZEMAN — If at first you don't succeed, try, try and try again.

That's what Gallatin County did with the Law and Justice Center. Following three failed attempts 55% of Gallatin County voters finally said yes to a new Law and Justice Center.

Many have asked now that the Law and Justice Center bond is approved when you could start seeing work take place.

Nick Borzack tells MTN News that Gallatin County residents could start seeing construction sometime in the summer of 2022 beginning outside with the parking lot. The work on the building itself is slated to begin closer to the fall around September of 2022.

It should be noted that Gallatin County expects that the Law and Justice Center will remain operational while construction takes place.

The plan also includes maintaining District Court 3 open as much as possible during construction until it's decided that it needs to be either relocated or demolished.

In the end, the courts will be the only thing left at the Law and Justice Center once the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office moves to their new home in Four Corners and the City of Bozeman moves their operations to the new Public Safety Center.

Once construction is complete the old Law and Justice Center will be demolished some time either in summer or fall of 2024. Expect to see around two years of construction here at the law and justice site.

