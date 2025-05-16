Haven partners with Gallatin College to break barriers for domestic violence survivors and their pets

Part of Haven’s mission is to break down barriers for survivors of domestic abuse seeking help. And one way they’re doing this, is by building dog kennels to allow residents’ furry friends to join them in a safe space.

“A lot of people in abusive relationships delay leaving their partners for fear of their animals. So, this has limited barriers for a lot of our residents and participants,” says Haven’s facilities and security manager, Casey Crosby.

He tells me that research, in partnership with shelters across the country, contributed to the project.

“Only about 1 in 5 shelters allow pets, so this is an ongoing trend, and we are trying to really help this trend along,” says Crosby.

He says the idea was made a reality with the help of Gallatin College’s building trade students.

“I’m really excited to see not only a physical structure, but kind of a symbol of how our community supports us,” says Crosby.

Frank Harriman, director of the Building Trades program at Gallatin College, says projects like this have an equal impact on students.

“I think it shows them that their impact can be greater than what we see every day. I think it’s a really good opportunity for the students to see that they can make measurable difference in someone’s life,” says Harriman.

The students spent months building the kennels, pouring concrete, and setting the final project.

Harriman says, “We built the kennels here in September and October. And then before fall semester ended, we loaded them on a truck with a crane, brought them across town, and set them down where they we’re going to be at Haven. And then we went over there throughout the rest of the semester and finished up the work.”

And he says it has contributed to both the confidence of students and care for those in the community.

“Their ability to have an impact on someone’s life is huge confidence builder. When we see that confidence getting generated, we see them doing better. And we see it give them the ability to help more people,” says Harriman.

