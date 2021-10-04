State AA golf: Billings West girls, Bozeman Gallatin boys win titles

After a dominant season, Bella Johnson is officially a state champion.
The Billings West sophomore shot a 77 on the second day of the State AA golf tournament to finish with a 148 and an individual title at Cottonwood Hills Golf Club in Bozeman. Butte's Kodie Hoagland finished second, shooting 155 for the tournament.
The West girls also won the team championship, followed by Billings Senior and Bozeman High, who finished second and third, respectively.
“It feels amazing," Johnson said. "Teamwise, I’m a lot more excited as a team that we won than individually because as a team we’ve worked really hard to get where we are and have an undefeated season.”
Jordan Verge out-dueled his twin brother Justus to win an individual title and cap off an equally dominant season for the brothers. Their performances helped lead the Gallatin boys to a team championship. Jordan Verge shot a 66 in the second round for a 137 total, finishing 7-under on the tournament. Justus followed at 141, while Jack Prigge of Butte finished third.
“To end it that way was - it can’t get any better than that for sure," Jordan Verge said. "To win it for myself and for the team to win, it’s just amazing.”
“Honestly, the way he played - I am perfectly fine coming runner up," Justus Verge said. "I’m a competitor, so I always strive for first, but I’m super proud for Jordan. He’s played great golf, so he definitely deserved to win, which was good to see him pull it off.”
The full results can be found below.
Girls Team Scores
|Position
|Team
|Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|West
|+81
|320
|341
|661
|2
|Senior
|+126
|358
|348
|706
|3
|Bozeman
|+130
|357
|353
|710
|4
|Gallatin
|+132
|355
|357
|712
|5
|Capital
|+183
|387
|376
|763
|6
|Glacier
|+207
|393
|394
|787
|7
|Belgrade
|+291
|442
|429
|871
|8
|Flathead
|+298
|445
|433
|878
|9
|Butte
|+315
|457
|438
|895
|10
|Sentinel
|+323
|454
|449
|903
Girls Individual
|Position
|Player
|Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Bella Johnson West
|+3
|71
|77
|148
|2
|Kodie Hoagland Butte
|+10
|82
|73
|155
|T3
|Kenzie Walsh Senior
|+21
|85
|81
|166
|T3
|Hayden Trost West
|+21
|84
|82
|166
|T5
|Elly Atkins Bozeman
|+24
|82
|87
|169
|T5
|Kadence Fischer West
|+24
|82
|87
|169
|T5
|Chloe Tanner Glacier
|+24
|82
|87
|169
|T8
|Lauren Mayala Senior
|+25
|84
|86
|170
|T8
|Addiley Lloyd Gallatin
|+25
|86
|84
|170
|T10
|Ella Torsleff Gallatin
|+27
|85
|87
|172
|T10
|Jillian Wynne Flathead
|+27
|87
|85
|172
|T12
|Stella Claridge Glacier
|+29
|85
|89
|174
|T12
|Becca Washington Senior
|+29
|90
|84
|174
|14
|Sara Priebe Bozeman
|+32
|91
|86
|177
|15
|Annika Brocklebank West
|+33
|83
|95
|178
|16
|Olivia Yochim Bozeman
|+34
|91
|88
|179
|T17
|Megan Voegele West
|+36
|85
|96
|181
|T17
|Sarah Halferty Helena
|+36
|92
|89
|181
|T17
|Zoie Ceartin Gallatin
|+36
|89
|92
|181
|20
|Averi Bertram Bozeman
|+41
|94
|92
|186
|T21
|Olivia McGreevey Capital
|+42
|96
|91
|187
|T21
|Ava Couture Bozeman
|+42
|93
|94
|187
|T21
|Megan Swanson Capital
|+42
|100
|87
|187
|24
|Paige O'Mara Capital
|+43
|92
|96
|188
|25
|Addison Bleile Gallatin
|+44
|95
|94
|189
|26
|Morgan Kobold Senior
|+51
|99
|97
|196
|27
|Alex Miller Skyview
|+52
|98
|99
|197
|28
|Avery Fawcett Senior
|+53
|99
|99
|198
|29
|Landrie Anderson Sentinel
|+55
|97
|103
|200
|30
|Bella Anderson Belgrade
|+56
|96
|105
|201
|31
|Bre Williams Skyview
|+60
|107
|98
|205
|32
|Kenna Sandler Glacier
|+61
|110
|96
|206
|33
|Ashlee Owens Big Sky
|+62
|109
|98
|207
|34
|Jordan Whitaker Belgrade
|+63
|114
|94
|208
|35
|Hanna Boyd GFH
|+64
|114
|95
|209
|T36
|Madeline Heaney Big Sky
|+65
|105
|105
|210
|T36
|Makayla Bury Capital
|+65
|108
|102
|210
|T36
|Olivia Martello CMR
|+65
|106
|104
|210
|39
|Paige Springer Capital
|+69
|99
|115
|214
|T40
|McKinlie Murer Flathead
|+71
|106
|110
|216
|T40
|Anna Stensrud Hellgate
|+71
|112
|104
|216
|42
|Karis Lincoln Sentinel
|+78
|114
|109
|223
|T43
|Dylann Bartoletti Butte
|+79
|116
|108
|224
|T43
|Riley McMahon Belgrade
|+79
|117
|107
|224
|T45
|Tristan Zaremski CMR
|+81
|109
|117
|226
|T45
|Sophie Dykhuizen Flathead
|+81
|115
|111
|226
|47
|Alta Murray Sentinel
|+88
|115
|118
|233
|48
|Keaton Normandy Helena
|+91
|121
|115
|236
|T49
|Sophie LeDuc Glacier
|+93
|116
|122
|238
|T49
|Brynn Butler Belgrade
|+93
|115
|123
|238
|51
|Bella Kory Hellgate
|+94
|114
|125
|239
|52
|Taylor Sullivan Butte
|+98
|118
|125
|243
|53
|Wrigley Loucks Gallatin
|+99
|120
|124
|244
|54
|Leila Mamangun Belgrade
|+101
|118
|128
|246
|55
|Averie South Sentinel
|+102
|128
|119
|247
|56
|Colette Daniels Glacier
|+104
|123
|126
|249
|57
|Becca Vosen Flathead
|+121
|137
|129
|266
|58
|Ladahlia Hook Flathead
|+127
|145
|127
|272
|59
|Kendyllen Lean Butte
|+128
|141
|132
|273
Boys Team Scores
|Position
|Team
|Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Gallatin
|+5
|294
|287
|581
|2
|Glacier
|+30
|302
|304
|606
|3
|Capital
|+39
|311
|304
|615
|4
|Sentinel
|+47
|314
|309
|623
|5
|Senior
|+56
|325
|307
|632
|6
|Skyview
|+90
|327
|339
|666
|7
|West
|+101
|343
|334
|677
|8
|Bozeman
|+105
|337
|344
|681
|9
|Big Sky
|+110
|339
|347
|686
|10
|Flathead
|+142
|361
|357
|718
Girls Individual
|Position
|Player
|Par
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Jordan Verge Gallatin
|-7
|71
|66
|137
|2
|Justus Verge Gallatin
|-3
|71
|70
|141
|3
|Jack Prigge Butte
|E
|72
|72
|144
|T4
|Joe McGreevey Capital
|+2
|72
|74
|146
|T4
|Will Salonen Glacier
|+2
|74
|72
|146
|6
|Tyler Avery Glacier
|+5
|76
|73
|149
|T7
|Ramey Lloyd Gallatin
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|T7
|Dutch Teders Capital
|+6
|75
|75
|150
|T7
|Tye Boone Skyview
|+6
|77
|73
|150
|T10
|Hayden Ellis Big Sky
|+8
|73
|79
|152
|T10
|Kade McDonough Sentinel
|+8
|75
|77
|152
|T12
|Eli Groshelle CMR
|+9
|76
|77
|153
|T12
|Gavin Klein Gallatin
|+9
|77
|76
|153
|T14
|Joe Opitz Sentinel
|+11
|80
|75
|155
|T14
|Stevie Voigt Gallatin
|+11
|79
|76
|155
|T16
|Reece Mayala Senior
|+12
|77
|79
|156
|T16
|Trey Mattson Hellgate
|+12
|77
|79
|156
|T16
|Cade Wagner Senior
|+12
|81
|75
|156
|T16
|Siam Wilailuck Senior
|+12
|86
|70
|156
|T20
|Trey Engellant Glacier
|+13
|75
|82
|157
|T20
|Sam Engellant Glacier
|+13
|77
|80
|157
|22
|Willis Philliber Hellgate
|+14
|82
|76
|158
|T23
|Logan Connolly Skyview
|+15
|78
|81
|159
|T23
|Treyden Haber West
|+15
|83
|76
|159
|T25
|Clay Godwin Sentinel
|+16
|80
|80
|160
|T25
|Colin McCarthy Sentinel
|+16
|79
|81
|160
|27
|Keaton Cassidy Glacier
|+18
|83
|79
|162
|T28
|Cale Hines Capital
|+19
|77
|86
|163
|T28
|Carson Bay Sentinel
|+19
|86
|77
|163
|30
|Logan Lynch Bozeman
|+20
|85
|79
|164
|31
|Tyler Brunner Senior
|+21
|82
|83
|165
|T32
|Kaleb Engel CMR
|+23
|83
|84
|167
|T32
|Kyler Meredith Capital
|+23
|87
|80
|167
|T34
|Nate Pailthorpe Bozeman
|+24
|80
|88
|168
|T34
|Drew Lowry Flathead
|+24
|81
|87
|168
|T34
|Dylan Dobbins Capital
|+24
|93
|75
|168
|T37
|Brenner Booth Butte
|+25
|86
|83
|169
|T37
|Croix Flohr West
|+25
|84
|85
|169
|39
|Spencer Wilkinson Bozeman
|+26
|82
|88
|170
|T40
|Jackson Eckley Senior
|+29
|85
|88
|173
|T40
|Kaden Yaeger Big Sky
|+29
|88
|85
|173
|T40
|Palmer Coleman West
|+29
|87
|86
|173
|43
|Carson Suchecki Big Sky
|+31
|88
|87
|175
|44
|Connor Droogsma Skyview
|+32
|85
|91
|176
|T45
|Tyler Williams Flathead
|+34
|86
|92
|178
|T45
|Jacob Maroney Belgrade
|+34
|92
|86
|178
|47
|Anthony Madison Belgrade
|+35
|93
|86
|179
|T48
|Mitchell Fogelsong West
|+36
|89
|91
|180
|T48
|Josh Sears West
|+36
|93
|87
|180
|T50
|Eli Stenberg Skyview
|+37
|87
|94
|181
|T50
|Dylan Couture Bozeman
|+37
|90
|91
|181
|52
|David Bickerstaff Bozeman
|+41
|96
|89
|185
|53
|Joston Cripe Flathead
|+42
|106
|80
|186
|54
|Joey Seliskar Helena
|+44
|91
|97
|188
|55
|Jaxon Hinshaw Belgrade
|+45
|94
|95
|189
|T56
|Jake Paugh Big Sky
|+47
|90
|101
|191
|T56
|Brennan Labbe Hellgate
|+47
|93
|98
|191
|T56
|Ridge Wohler Skyview
|+47
|96
|95
|191
|T59
|Kadin Gall Flathead
|+50
|96
|98
|194
|T59
|Caden Bateman Big Sky
|+50
|98
|96
|194
|61
|Korbin Hawley Flathead
|+52
|98
|98
|196