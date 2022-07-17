THREE FORKS — Saturday was a hot one across southwest Montana with temperatures reaching the 90s, but Three Forks was the town that really brought the heat as two days of NRA action wrapped up at the Three Forks Rodeo Arena.

FINAL RESULTS:

Bareback Riding: 1. Trevor Kay, 80 points, $545.20; 2. Dalton May, 76, $408.90; 3. Spur Owens, 73, $272.60; 4. Ethan Fraiser, 72, $136.30.

Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Caleb Meeks, 88 points, $770.80; 2. Carson Klingler, 81, $578.10; 3. Judd Applegate, 79, $385.40; 4. Garrett Cunningham, 76, $192.70.

Bull Riding: 1. Austin Oshea,77, $934.83.

Steer wrestling: 1. Jhet Murphy, 5.1 seconds, $594.08; 2. Tyler Houle, 6.8, $445.56; 3. Denver Krone, 6.9, $297.04; 4. Ethan Stensrud, 7.3, $148.52.

Tie Down Roping: 1. Ty Hedrick, 9.8 seconds, $774.56; 2. Ben Ayre, 10.4, $580.92; 3. Justin Reno, 11.1 $387.28; 4. Dillon Hahnkamp, 12.4, $193.64.

Team Roping: 1. JR Winter/Brandon Nicholls, 5.9 seconds, $998.75. 2. (tie) Justin Jones/Austin Rath and Shawn Smith/Luke Murphy, 6.6, $675.62 each; 4. Ian Austiguy/Sam Levine,7.3, $381.88; 5. Matt Goings/Jake Cerini, 7.4, $205.63.

Barrel Racing: 1. Darby Haskins, 17.50 seconds, $1,047.54; 2. Gayleen Malone, 17.60, $860.48; 3. Cierra Erickson, 17.72, $673.42; 4. Rene Cloninger, 17.76, $486.36; 5. Milee Dailey,17.82, $299.30; 6. Brynna Wolfe, 17.84, $187.06; 7. Shelby Gill, 17.85, $112.24; 8. Celie Salmond, 18.07, $74.82.

Breakaway: 1. Ellie Meeks, 2.2 seconds, $936.99; 2. Celie Salmond, 2.4, $769.67; 3. Tiffany Ogren, 2.5, $602.35; 4. Kierra Hougen, 2.6, $435.03; 5. Murphy Gaasch, 2.7, $267.71; 6. Maci DeHann, 2.8, $167.32; 7. Mikayla Witter, 2.9, $100.39; 8. (tie) Cierra Erickson, Shanda Armstrong, and Dusti Stockton, 3.0, $22.31 each.