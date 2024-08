The U.S. women's soccer team has won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, besting Brazil 1-0 after a close match on Saturday.

The teams headed into halftime at a draw, with the first half being largely dominated by Brazil. But the U.S. came back with a vengeance, with Mallory Swanson snagging a goal soon after the team headed back out on the field.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.