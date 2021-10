CHURCHILL — It was senior night at Manhattan Christian High School as the 12-2 Eagles faced off against the Gardiner Bruins. Manhattan Christian came into the game on a 10 game win streak.

The Eagles swept the Bruins (25-9, 25-12, 25-13) to win their 11th straight game as they prepare to host the 12C District tournament beginning next Thursday.

Senior Kiersten Van Kirk and her sophomore sister, Katelyn led the Eagles with `10 kills a piece. Kiersten finished with nine aces on the night.