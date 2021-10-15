Gallatin, Bozeman rivalry brews with second crosstown meeting on the horizon

BOZEMAN — With just two regular-season games left in Class AA, Gallatin and Bozeman High are meeting on the gridiron Friday for a highly anticipated rivalry matchup.

“Records aren’t ever going to matter in this game I don’t think," Hawks head coach Levi Wesche stated. "Everyone’s going to want bragging rights for their town. I think everybody’s going to play a little harder than they normally do.”

“Every week, every game is a big game and we’re excited for this second cross town for sure," Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler added.

In their first-ever crosstown meeting last season, the Hawks dominated Gallatin in a 51-0 shutout. However, with Bozeman graduating 27 seniors while the Raptors retained their entire roster, this year’s matchup could look a lot different.

“Oh, I know it will be a lot closer," Wesche proclaimed. "It’s going to be an extremely competitive game… I expect their best shot, and I know they’re a very good football team.”

Both teams are coming off dominant wins in Week 8.

The Hawks stunned No. 3 ranked CMR, while Gallatin’s Garrett Dalke carried the Raptors to a shutout win over Belgrade with 5 passing touchdowns.

“There’s really no secrets at this point in the game," Wesche said." Everybody knows exactly what they got. It’s about who executes the best, takes care of the football, and is able to find what’s working best for them at that moment in time.”

“Just like any week we’re trying to execute on all three phases and get the ball to our playmakers, let them do some damage, and take care of the football," Chandler explained.

One of the many key matchups to look out for Friday is the Holzer brothers who will be playing against each other for the first time ever.

"You know, I’m just excited to play against my brother," Raptors senior linebacker Corbin Holzer smiled. "He’s the long snapper for punting, and I’m the punt returner, so I think that might be the only time we’re going against each other.”

“It’s going to be fun," his brother Cordell added. "I know it’s his last year of football most likely, so I’ll be able to see him play and he’ll be able to see me play.”

Kickoff at Van Winkle Stadium is set for Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.