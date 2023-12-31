Former Montana LB Patrick O'Connell, ex-Montana State DB Ty Okada signed to Seattle Seahawks' 53-man roster

SEATTLE — Former Montana linebacker Patrick O'Connell and ex-Montana State safety Ty Okada have been signed to the Seattle Seahawks' active 53-man roster for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Seattle Times reported the news on Saturday. O'Connell and Okada were both signed to the Seahawks' practice squad in August. O'Connell was previously elevated from the practice squad prior to Seattle's Week 14 game against the 49ers but wasn't on the active roster.

O'Connell, from Kalispell, had 18 total tackles in three preseason games for the Seahawks. He was tied for the team-high against the Cowboys on Aug. 20 with eight total stops.

Okada, of Woodbury, Minn., had seven total tackles in three preseason games. He stood out against the Packers on Aug. 26, finishing with five total tackles including one for loss.

O'Connell, previously a transfer to Montana from Division II Mary (N.D.), finished his senior season with the Grizzlies in 2022 with 73 total tackles (14 for loss) with eight sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble. Okada closed his Montana State career in 2022 with 179 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, three interceptions and 18 defended passes.