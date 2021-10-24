Class AA Soccer Roundup: Gallatin girls top Sentinel

Girls soccer: Bozeman Gallatin 2, Missoula Sentinel 0

BOZEMAN—The Bozeman Gallatin girls are moving on.

The No. 3 Raptors scored a pair of goals in the second half of the game and fended off No. 2 Missoula Sentinel 2-0 at Bozeman Sports Park on Saturday afternoon to advance to the Class AA semifinals.

Tessa Scott scored on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to break a tieless stalemate. In the 60th minute, Olivia Collins added an insurance goal on a back-heel kick that hit the top crossbar and then dropped in behind goalie Kassidy Kirgan.

The Raptors will face Billings West on the road on Tuesday.

Boys soccer: Bozeman 7, Missoula Sentinel 1

BOZEMAN— Drew Johnson poured in four goals and Joshua Angell added two as the Hawks stormed past the Spartans to setup a semifinal match against Kalispell Glacier.

Maddox Reimer scored Sentinel's lone goal in the 37th minute, after Johnson had scored his first two goals.

For full State AA soccer scores and pairings, click here.

GIRLS AA QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

1W Helena 1, 4E Bozeman 0

2W Missoula Hellgate 2, 3E Billings Senior 0

2E Gallatin 2, 3W Missoula Sentinel 0

1E Billings West 9, 4W Helena Capital 0

GIRLS AA SEMIFINAL MATCHES

Billings West vs. Bozeman Gallatin

Helena vs. Missoula Hellgate

BOYS AA QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

1W Missoula Hellgate 2, 4E Billings Senior 1

2W Kalispell Glacier 2, Gallatin 1

2E Billings West 2, 3W Helena Capital 0

1E Bozeman 7, 4W Missoula Sentinel 1

BOYS AA SEMIFINAL MATCHES

Bozeman vs. Kalispell Glacier

Billings West v. Missoula Hellgate

