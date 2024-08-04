Bozeman's Cameron Wood just misses podium in BMX racing at Paris Olympics

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France — Cameron Wood of Bozeman narrowly missed the podium in the BMX racing final Friday at Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines BMX Stadium at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Wood placed fifth in the final with a time of 32.446 seconds. France swept the medals, with Joris Daudet winning gold in 31.422 seconds, Sylvain Andre taking silver in 31.706 and Romain Mahieu getting bronze in 32.022. Switzerland's Cedric Butti was fourth with a time of 32.124.

Wood advanced to the final after qualifying seventh in the semifinals earlier Friday. During the semifinals, riders competed in three runs and accumulated points to determine the qualifiers for the final. Wood placed fourth, fifth and second in his three semifinal runs.

He tied for fourth in Thursday's quarterfinal heats.

Wood, who now resides near Phoenix, Ariz., grew up in the Gallatin Valley and attended Bozeman High School. He is a two-time World Cup Champion.