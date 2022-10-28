Watch Now
Bozeman volleyball wins tight crosstown battle against Gallatin; will meet up again in Divisionals

Posted at 8:17 AM, Oct 28, 2022
Bozeman 3, Gallatin 2
In the second crosstown volleyball battle of the season and the regular season finale, it was a back and forth exciting match.

The first set, set the tone for the remainder of the contest with Gallatin coming from behind to win set one 27-25.

The two traded sets tying it up 2-2. In the fifth, Bozeman prevailed.

The two teams will meet again in the first round of Class AA Divisional tournament in Great Falls next week. Gallatin will enter as the fourth seed with Bozeman going in as the fifth seed.

