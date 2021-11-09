Bozeman native Matt Lubick fired by Nebraska Cornhuskers

LINCOLN, NE — It's been a rough season for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team as they currently sit in last place in the Big Ten West with a 1-6 conference record.

On Monday, the school announced sweeping changes to the coaching staff as four coaches that were a part of head coach Scott Frost's offensive staff were fired. One of those coaches is Bozeman native Matt Lubick, who served as the wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator. He joined the staff in January of 2020.

A four year starter for Montana Western during his playing days, this past winter Lubick interviewed for the head coaching job at Montana State but turned it down, which was first reported by the Lincoln Journal Star.