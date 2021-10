BELGRADE — The 17-4 Bozeman Hawks who sit third in the Eastern AA conference traveled just down the road to face Belgrade High School who is second to last.

Bozeman moved to 18-4 with a sweep over the Panthers (25-18, 25-22, 25-18).

Bozeman's Carissa Stratman had a game-high 10 kills on the night and Bria Isley finished with 10. Burkhart also led all players with 4.5 blocks.

Belgrade falls to 6-15.