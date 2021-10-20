Bozeman Hawks boys and girls soccer teams advance to quarterfinals

BOZEMAN — A brisk fall day for the first round of AA playoff soccer in Bozeman as the girls and boys were in action today.

Girls: Bozeman 1, Billings Skyview 0

This one would go into overtime. In the 88th minute, there was a battle for a loose ball in front of the net and Miles Al-Chokhachy punched it in for Bozeman for the first score of the game. Skyview was unable to answer.

No. 4 Bozeman is headed to Helena high to face the No.1 Bengals on Saturday.

Boys: Bozeman 10, CMR 0

Bozeman star Drew Johnson started the game off with two straight goals and an assist to Riley Bloomer to put Bozeman up 3-0 and they never looked back to win handily, 10-0.

The No. 1 Bozeman will host the No. 5 seed from the West, Missoula Sentinel, on Saturday.

