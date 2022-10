BOZEMAN —

With a 2-1 win over Bozeman High, the Bozeman Gallatin girls completed their undefeated regular season finishing 12-0-2 as they grab they'll grab a first round bye for Class AA state playoffs. Lyla Streets and Olivia Collins scored the two goals in their with Collins game winner coming in the 73rd minute.

On the boys side, Bozeman High scored two goals in the second half to defeat Bozeman Gallatin securing a first round bye in next week's state playoffs. They improve to 11-2-1.