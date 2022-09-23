Bobcat Central: MSU looks to a more aggressive defense against E. Washington

BOZEMAN — The final non-conference game for the MSU Bobcats was a hard pill to swallow but it also presents an opportunity for the rest of the season. MTN’s Ashley Washburn and Chet Layman discussed the loss on the road to Oregon State.

The 68 points given up were the most since WWII. But the Cats were still able to put on 28 against a PAC-12 team. Washburn noted that something the Cats have been working on all season is ball control. She noted that if the turnovers in Portland had not happened, the outcome of that game might have been a little different.

She also pointed to the coming weekend's road trip to Cheney, Washington as a time to refocus the ball control intensity.

The Eagles are pass-heavy this year and Ashley notes that they have not scored a single running touchdown this season. She says the Bobcat coaching staff has been pushing the defense to be more aggressive this week. She referred to a “passive defense” as something Coach Vigen says will not work on Saturday in Cheney.

The Bobcats' game against Eastern will also be the first for the MTN broadcast team, which finds Washburn working the sidelines with Ben Creighton handling play-by-play along with Bobcat Ty Gregorak. That game can be seen on KBZK/KXLF starting at 2 pm LIVE from Cheney, Washington.

