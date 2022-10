BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with nickel/safety Ty Okada, who joined Montana State's football program in 2017 as a preferred walk-on from Woodbury, Minnesota.

During Episode Five, the two talked about Okada's journey from walk-on to team captain, as well as navigating several position changes throughout his six-year career with the Bobcats.