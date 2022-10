BOZEMAN — In this week's episode of "The Final Drive," MTN's Ashley Washburn sits down with Montana State linebacker and team captain Callahan O'Reilly who has been with the program since 2017 and leads the team with three interceptions this fall.

During Episode Six, the two talked about O'Reilly growing up in Bozeman and going to Bobcat games as a kid, which sparked his dream to play for Montana State.