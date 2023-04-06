Results: Montana State hosts Pro Day ahead of 2023 NFL Draft

BOZEMAN — With the 2023 NFL Draft just three weeks away, Montana State held its annual Pro Day on Wednesday, which featured six former Bobcats and two players from the Frontier Conference.
Former Bobcat and current Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen was present, as well as seven NFL scouts:
- Las Vegas Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Seattle Seahawks
- Green Bay Packers
- Miami Dolphins
Here are the results from Montana State's 2023 NFL Pro Day:
N/S Ty Okada
|Bench:
|16
|Vertical:
|40.5"
|Broad:
|10'9"
|40:
|4.44
|Shuttle:
|3.98
|Three Cone:
|6.85
#MSUBobcatsFB’s Ty Okada just jumped a vertical of 40.5 👀— Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 5, 2023
If he competed at the #NFLCombine, that measurement would have tied him for THIRD in safeties and NINTH overall. pic.twitter.com/FCKBQjWinf
LB Callahan O'Reilly
|Bench:
|24
|Vertical:
|37.5"
|Broad:
|10'3"
|40:
|4.70
|Shuttle:
|4.41
|Three Cone:
|7.08
CB James Campbell
Bench:
|Bench
|14
|Vertical:
|37"
|Broad:
|10'9"
|40:
|4.44
|Shuttle:
|4.19
|Three Cone:
|6.81
CB Tyrel Thomas
|Bench:
|10
|Vertical:
|36.5"
|Broad:
|10'4"
|40:
|4.66
|Shuttle:
|4.65
|Three Cone:
|7.25
S Jeffery Manning Jr.
|Bench:
|8
|Vertical:
|29.5"
|Broad:
|9'3"
|40:
|4.78
|Shuttle:
|4.48
|Three Cone:
|7.20
WR Willie Patterson
|Bench:
|15
|Vertical:
|34"
|Broad:
|9'7"
|40:
|4.65
|Shuttle:
|4.28
|Three Cone:
|7.09
WR Trey Mounts (Montana Western)
|Bench:
|11
|Vertical:
|32"
|Broad:
|9'5"
|40:
|4.57
|Shuttle:
|4.34
|Three Cone:
|7.19
DL Wes Moeai (Rocky Mountain College)
|Bench:
|33
|Vertical:
|30"
|Broad:
|8'9"
|40:
|5.10
|Shuttle:
|4.72
|Three Cone:
|7.72
On another #ProDay note, @Rocky_Football’s DL Wes Moeai recorded a 33 on bench press.— Ashley Washburn (@ashleyjwashburn) April 5, 2023
That measurement would have ranked him SECOND at the #NFLCombine among tackles right below Michigan’s Mazi Smith. He would also have been tied for third overall.
The 2023 NFL Draft is set for Thursday, April 27 and will conclude on Saturday, April 29.