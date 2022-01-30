Montana State men's basketball tops Idaho, wins 7th straight game

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats continued their winning ways on Saturday as MSU topped Idaho 70-64 at Worthington Arena.

The win was MSU's seventh straight and 12th in their last 13 games, as the Bobcats improved to 16-5 overall and 8-2 in Big Sky Conference play.

Nick Gazelas and RaeQuan Battle each scored 13 points for the Bobcats while Jubrile Belo added 12 points and led MSU with eight boards and three blocks. The Bobcats shot at a 41.7% rate from the field and went 8 for 19 from deep.

Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu each added nine points for MSU while Bishop led MSU with five assists.

Jemeil King led Idaho (5-16, 2-9) with 15 points as the Vandals shot 40% from the field and 4 for 13 from deep.

The Bobcats hit the road next week. Their Thursday contest with Idaho State was postponed so the Bobcats are next scheduled to play at conference-leading Weber State (16-5, 9-1) on Saturday, Feb. 5. Weber State beat MSU in the first meeting between the two schools on Dec. 30, 85-75.