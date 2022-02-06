Montana State Bobcats win 7th straight, top Weber State

BOZEMAN — The Montana State women's basketball team held their top spot in the Big Sky Conference and won their seventh straight game as the Bobcats topped Weber State 74-71 on Saturday afternoon at Worthington Arena.

Darian White led the way for MSU with 19 points on 6-for-17 shooting while Taylor Janssen added 15 points and nine rebounds. The Bobcats improved to 14-8 overall and 9-2 in Big Sky Conference play, which keeps them tied with Southern Utah atop the conference leaderboard.

Lext Deden and Kola Bad Bear each poured in 10 points for the Bobcats as well.

The Bobcats overcame a tough shooting night as they finished with just a 33.3% mark from the floor and went 5 for 24 from deep and 21 for 27 from the line. Madison Jackson buried a triple to make it 29-23 at the 1:48 mark of the second quarter, and the Bobcats went into halftime up 29-26.

The Wildcats briefly tied the game early in the third quarter before MSU regained the lead and kept Weber State at arm's length the rest of the quarter.

But in the fourth quarter the Wildcats regained the lead a pair of times including a 63-62 advantage with 1:50 left to play. Free throws from White and Jackson gave Montana State the lead again and the Bobcats held on the rest of the way.

MSU forced 19 turnovers in the game and out-rebounded Weber State 47 to 35. The Wildcats finished shooting 48.9% from the field and went 4 for 13 from deep and 23 for 34 from the free throw line.

MSU has a three-game road trip coming up. The Bobcats play at Idaho on Monday and will take on Portland State on Thursday and Northern Arizona on Saturday.