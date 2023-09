No.13 Montana Griz defeated the Utah Tech Trailblazers on Saturday night 43-13. The Griz rode a dominant first half in which they scored 36 points to their second win of the season

Full highlights can be seen here. Montana now sits at 2-0 and heads home to host Ferris State on Saturday at 6:00pm.

Griz coach Bobby Hauck, cornerback Trevin Gradney, and running back Nick Ostmo break down the big win in the postgame interviews above.