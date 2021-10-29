You Can Stay Inside A Hallmark Christmas Movie At These Hotels

If you’ve ever dreamed of living inside a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, this may be as close as you’ll get.

Club Wyndham has partnered with Hallmark Channel to bring the holiday magic from so many of its original movies to life with three custom-designed suites at the brand’s timeshare resorts in New York City, Nashville, and Vail, Colo.

Each suite has a theme, including “Classic Hallmark Channel Christmas” at New York’s Club Wyndham Midtown 45, “Snowy Mountain Christmas” at Vail’s Club Wyndham Resort at Avon and “Country Christmas” at Club Wyndham Nashville.

Club Wyndham



The New York suite includes a hot cocoa bar, a Santa suit in the closet if you feel like playing dress-up and a mailbox marked “Letters to Santa” with stationery to write your own Christmas wish list. Colorado’s room includes a shower full of decorative “snowballs,” falling snow replicated by a light projector and a tree-lighting ceremony you can recreate by pressing a button to turn on the in-room Christmas tree.

Guests staying in Nashville’s country cottage room can play country Christmas songs on-demand and change the scent of the room to their favorite holiday smell: gingerbread, peppermint, Christmas tree or sugar cookie.

Club Wyndham

Each suite comes with a fully equipped kitchen with a station to make cookies and hot cocoa, plus holiday snacks and other goodies like a gingerbread house kit, an ornament crafting station, wrapped presents under the tree and, of course, a Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection with popcorn and candy.



Upon checkout, guests get a gift basket that includes a Hallmark Keepsake ornament, Hallmark Channel wine, a Hallmark Channel Monopoly game set, Hallmark holiday cards and more goodies.





Club Wyndham

If you’re interested in staying in one of the rooms, you can take a virtual tour at Club Wyndham’s website and can book your trip beginning Nov. 1 for two- or three-night stays from Nov. 12 through Jan. 1. Each suite sleeps up to four guests, with rates beginning at $295 per night.

If you won’t be able to make a trip, but still want to get more out of Hallmark’s holiday films than just binging them on your couch, you can now also buy Hallmark Movie Channel merchandise. You’ll find everything from games to home goods and clothing and there’s even a Hallmark Channel Wine Club you can join or gift to someone on your list.

Hallmark’s annual Christmas movie marathon began Oct. 22, with a new holiday film set to air at 8 p.m. EDT/EST every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the season. You can read more about this year’s “Countdown to Christmas” here.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.