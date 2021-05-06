"Sign War" erupts in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Alias Smith & Jones Pawn Shop launched the first strike - and the O'Haire Motor Inn then replied with a counter-offensive. Now other businesses in Great Falls are joining in the "sign war."

The war of words began last week and has continued to escalate, with each "warrior" using puns, word-play, and humor - and the point of the good-natured jabs isn't necessarily to boost business or goose sales, but rather to spread some laughter and camaraderie throughout the community.

Charles Conley, owner of Alias Smith & Jones, explained, “The pandemic was really tough on all of us. it was tough on us as individuals, us as small businesses. I know I felt it, I know my neighbors felt it. So basically that's what we needed to do, we just needed something a little more...light-hearted fun.”

Sandra Thares, owner of the O'Haire Motor Inn, added, “There is a little pressure to come up with some funny stuff every day. We have customers who are sending them to us saying 'Here’s one that might be a good one’. Everyone is really having fun with it. Who knows what we’re gonna see around town?”

Mrs. Wright's Pasty's, Schulte's Coffee House, Dahlquist Realtors, Peres Food Basket, and Inge's Fashions have joined in on the fun, too. Each of the businesses has been posting their latest volleys on their respective Facebook pages using the #gfsignwar hashtag.