Sheriff's deputy injured in head-on crash

MISSOULA — A Sanders County Sheriff’s deputy was hurt on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in a head-on crash.

The agency posted on social media that Deputy April Phillips was taken by ambulance to Clark Fork Valley Hospital in Plains.

The nature of her injuries was not disclosed, but she is now home and recovering.

The Sheriff's Office said: "Due to the on-going investigation by MHP, we cannot release any other information at this time."

We will update you if we get more information.



