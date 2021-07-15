Sheriff releases name of man who drowned at Wadsworth Pond

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter on Wednesday identified Leon May of Great Falls as the man whose body was found at Wadsworth Pond on July 1st.

May was 65 years old.

The cause of death was asphyxiation due to drowning, and the manner of death remains undetermined, according to Sheriff Slaughter.

He did not give any indication of the suspicion of foul play or criminal activity.

Emergency crews responded to Wadsworth Park on July 1st after receiving a report that a body was found.

The Great Falls Police Department said a person found a man's body partially in the water at the pond on Thursday morning. The GFPD said at the time that the body was "not badly" decomposed.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.

