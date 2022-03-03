Shamrock Ravioli Is Back At Costco In Time For St. Patrick’s Day

If you’re a diehard Costco fan, you know there are some items you can only find at certain times of the year. Many people have seasonal favorites they look forward to. For some, it’s sweet treats, like Costco’s pumpkin pie in the fall. Others prefer savory foods, such as pasta in fun holiday shapes.

If your tastes lean toward the latter, you might be excited to learn that the warehouse store is bringing back ravioli in the shape of shamrocks just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Pasta might not be the most Irish of dishes, but for anyone who prefers thin layers of dough stuffed with melted cheese, this could be the ideal St. Paddy’s Day meal.

The cloverleaf-shaped pieces are colored green and come in two 16-ounce packs for $9.99. They are an annual favorite, based on this 2018 social media post.

“Hosting your own feast? Celebrate St. Patrick with Nuovo Pasta’s Ravioli Shamrocks,” Costco wrote on its Facebook page. “Available at select warehouses while supplies last.”

Nuovo Pasta, the company that makes the pasta, says the shamrock-shaped ravioli is filled with imported Irish aged cheddar, mozzarella, white cheddar, ricotta and parmesan cheeses.

The ravioli takes just minutes to boil, and the brand shared a recipe for a simple yet rich sauce made with butter, garlic, shredded parmesan and fresh ground black pepper to top it. On Facebook, they shared another recipe, for Irish cheddar sauce.

What could be more appropriate than a bowl of shamrocks dressed in a golden sauce?

The ravioli is not the only St. Patrick’s Day option the membership-only wholesale store has to offer. You can also find traditional corned beef in many Costco meat departments. In addition, some stores will be carrying Bailey’s chocolate lava cakes in case you want a decadent, Irish-themed dessert with your meal.

March has arrived, which means St. Paddy’s Day is just around the corner. We wish you the luck of the Irish if you venture out to find some of this green pasta before it’s all gone!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.