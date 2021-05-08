Sen. Tester discusses American Rescue Plan in Missoula

MISSOULA — Senator Jon Tester hosted a discussion in Missoula on Friday about the direct impact of the American Rescue Plan funds on the state.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Greg Gianforte said some of that money could help fully utilize internet for telehealth and education, and bring broadband to rural communities.

Sen. Tester also touched on topics ranging from helping schools remain open to targeting support for small businesses.

While he received thanks from several county leaders, Sen. Tester in turn said the relief is a necessary part of rebounding from the pandemic, using Montgomery Distillery as an example.

"It takes a lot of money to set up an establishment like this. And this is not an establishment that has had generations behind it to make it work. And if we're going to come out of the economic downturn that we saw because of the pandemic, businesses like this need to be open," said Tester.

Sen. Tester said the City of Missoula is projected to receive about $14 million from the American Rescue Plan, as well as millions more for schools, housing assistance, and relief for hospitality and entertainment businesses.

