What is tularemia? How to stay safe from the tick-borne illness this summer

As the warm weather brings more people outdoors, health experts and advocates are raising concerns about the increasing risk of tick-borne illnesses, including some that are rare but potentially serious.

Rebecca Roll, chair and founder of Lyme Western New York, said public awareness and prevention are more important than ever.

“We have been cooped up inside, so we are outside more," Roll said. "There are higher incidences because we are spending more time outdoors, so it is always on the rise.”

While ticks are most commonly associated with Lyme disease, health officials are also warning about a recent and unusual finding: two beavers in western New York that have tested positive for tularemia, a rare but serious bacterial disease that can also be spread by ticks, as well as by deer flies, direct animal contact, or contaminated food and water.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Tick bites likely causing thousands to develop meat allergy

Jessica Wuerstle, director of environmental health services for Chautauqua County, said the tularemia cases are unexpected for the region.

“It is something that exists in the wild, it ebbs and flows,” Wuerstle said. “We typically do not see wildlife in the area dying from tularemia, so New York State found these animals and decided to let the health departments know, just to keep us in the loop."

Wuerstle added that residents can take the same precautions used to prevent Lyme disease and other vector-borne illnesses.

“Wear long sleeves when you are going outside," she said. "If it's too hot to stand the long sleeves, wear the insect repellent. Take care of yourself and check yourself over after you have gone for a hike or have been doing yard work or those sorts of things, just to make sure you are not bringing any of those vectors home with you.”

IN RELATED NEWS | What is Powassan? Things you need to know about the virus as more cases are reported

Roll also emphasized the importance of not underestimating risk in common outdoor areas.

“People do not really worry about Lyme disease and co-infections," Roll said. "You know, you can go out on a field just like this and think, ‘Oh, it is just cut grass. I do not need to worry about this area,’ and that is false information.”

According to the CDC, tularemia is rare and can be difficult to diagnose because its symptoms often resemble more common illnesses. If you feel unwell, it's important to share any possible exposure to ticks, wild animals, or untreated water with your healthcare provider. Early treatment with antibiotics can be highly effective.

This story was originally published by Althea Castro de la Mata with the Scripps News Group.