Omaha zoo welcomes 4 Mexican spider monkeys rescued from wildlife traffickers

The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium in Omaha, Nebraska, has welcomed four new residents who survived a harrowing journey.

Lily, Chicharra (Chichi), Rosa, and Tito, are juvenile Mexican spider monkeys, an endangered species. The energetic primates were rescued from wildlife traffickers and have found sanctuary in the zoo's jungle exhibit.

"She's hiding right there, yep. She knows her name already," said Jeff Ewelt, Chief Zoological Officer, pointing to Chichi Tuesday.

"It's a very dynamic habitat. They're very excited to explore," Ewelt said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | 25 monkeys that escaped research lab safely recovered, but 18 still on the loose

The monkeys had a long journey to reach their new home. A year ago, they were apprehended at the southern border, in spring 2024, and spent a year in Texas before finding their permanent place in Omaha.

"Three of them are still getting acclimated, but one of them, Chicharra, who's behind us here, is already very active. She enjoys the climbing and the swing and everything that you would expect a spider monkey to like, but a lot of times you're gonna see her up on that window up there looking into the restaurant and looking and watching and engaging with our guests. That's such a good enrichment for not only the monkey but for our guests as well," Ewelt said.

The monkeys spent 30 days in quarantine and had blood work completed before being introduced to the rest of the zoo's primate population.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says wildlife trafficking is considered a hidden crime because most illegal trade incidents go unreported. Because of this, there isn't much recorded state-to-state data, but Ewelt says it does happen in Nebraska.

"The saddest thing about illegal wildlife trade is that it happens everywhere, and so I think people would really be shocked to know what happens right in our own backyard," Ewelt said.

IN RELATED NEWS | Czech zoo welcomes 4 rare Barbary lion cubs whose population is extinct in the wild

Zoo staff worked with the Wildlife Conservation Network and the Association of Zoos and Aquariums to help find these monkeys a safe home.

"That network is so incredibly important that we can then rely on our colleagues to help out where needed, and that's exactly what happened with a lot of these spider monkeys," Ewelt said.

Ewelt says the zoo's environment is ideal for the new arrivals, and their female Colombian spider monkey has been exhibiting motherly behaviors toward her new roommates.

These four are the only Mexican spider monkeys at the Henry Doorly Zoo. Ewelt says it will take time for these monkeys to acclimate to their new life; however, their species is very outgoing and the zoo is happy to have them here.

This story was originally published by Hannah McIlree with the Scripps News Group in Omaha.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.