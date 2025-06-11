Man gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park, second incident this year

A 30-year-old man from New Jersey was gored by a bison at Yellowstone National Park on June 10, according to National Park Officials. This is the second goring incident this year.

The man was among a group of visitors at the park that approached the animal too closely, officials said. The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. in the Upper Geyser Basin at Old Faithful.

Officials said the man was treated by local medics and his injuries were not life-threatening.

The incident is still under investigation.

Another individual, a 47-year-old Florida man, was gored by a bison on May 4 in the Lake Village area of the park. His injuries were also minor.

National Park Service officials said bison are territorial and have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. "They are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans," officials said.

Visitors are supposed to stay more than 25 yards away from all large animals — including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes — and at least 100 yards away from bears, wolves and cougars.