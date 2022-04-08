Watch

Results: Montana State kicks off spring rodeo with Thursday performance

Montana State Spring Rodeo
Posted at 3:41 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 17:41:55-04

BOZEMAN — It’s been three years since the annual Montana State spring rodeo has kicked up dust inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, but on Thursday it made its triumphant return with a nearly sold-out crowd on hand for the first night of performance rounds.

The Bobcats are competing against eight other Big Sky regional teams: Dawson Community College, Miles Community College, Montana Tech, MSU Northern, UM Western, University of Montana, University of Providence, and Northwest College.

Here are Thursday's results:

Saddle Bronc Riding 

72 Cunningham, Garrett Tyler MSUN 

0 Meeks, Caleb William.............................................. MTSU 

0 Biggers, Cole Jeffry................................................... NWC 

0 Faulkner, Cody Michael.......................................... MTSU 

0 Klingler, Carson .................................................... UMTW 

0 Trexler, Cole Clifford.............................................. MILES 

0 Burrill, Nolan Thomas Vernon.................................. NWC 

0 Siphakis, Coltin..................................................... UPROV 

Steer Wrestling 

4.2 Sigman, Timothy James......................................... UMTW 

5.6 Harrison, Bryce Joseph.......................................... UMTW 

7.2 Faulkner, Cody Michael.......................................... MTSU 

8.2 Stensrud, Ethan James............................................ UMTW 

8.9 Johnson, Clay Ellis.................................................. MTSU 

10.1 Berquist, Caleb Shane.............................................. MTSU 

13.7 Yeager, Garret William........................................... UMTW 

NT Nannini, Michael Henry.......................................... MTSU 

NT Mackenzie, Tyson Richard......................................... DCC 

NT York, Sylais Kain...................................................... NWC 

Goat Tying 

6.8 Garrison, Hailey Elizabeth ...................................... MTSU 

7.2 Schauer, Mikenna Raye.......................................... MSUN 

7.2 Stevens, Jessica Ranae................................................ DCC 

7.6 Wolstein, Haven Grace............................................ MTSU 

7.7 Carlson, Ashtyn Bree................................................. UMT 

7.8 Anderson, Rylee Kira.............................................. MTSU 

7.9 Smith, Hollie Marie................................................. MILES 

8.8 Lufkin, Ryland Ann............................................... UMTW 

10.7 Johnson, Lauren Elizabeth......................................... UMT 

Team Roping 

7.5 York, Sylais/Gordon, Spencer........................ NWC/NWC 

9.3 Carl, Cheyanne/Klind, Trevor.......................... UMT/UMT 

9.6 Schmiedeke, Kayla/Mullanix, Peyton............. MTSU/DCC 

15.3 Ramirez, Edward/Cerini, Jake................................ UMTW 

21.9 Berquist, Caleb/Leno, Teegan...................... MTSU/MTSU 

NT Rogers, Kaycee/Klingler, Carson ........................... UMTW 

NT Stensrud, Ethan/Acord, Cody.................... UMTW/MILES 

NT Goings, Matthew/Bartholomew, Brett.................... UMTW 

NT Three Irons, Rope/Murphy, Luke........................... MSUN 

NT Nannini, Michael/Bustad, Jase................................. MTSU 

Bareback Riding 

73 Dearhamer, Nathaniel Austin................................... MTSU 

65 Kay, Trevor William............................................... UMTW 

0 Young, Taylor Wilson............................................ MSUN 

Breakaway Roping 

2.8 Fossum, Isabella Alice............................................. MTSU 

2.9 Salmond, Molly Mae............................................... MTSU 

4.2 Ennis, Arianna Marlene............................................. NWC 

NT Rogers, Kaycee Lynn............................................. UMTW 

NT Anderson, Rylee Kira.............................................. MTSU 

NT Stevenson, Rachael Grace........................................ MTSU 

NT Mullanix, Peyton Neumann........................................ DCC 

NT Connelly, Skylar Marie......................................... UPROV 

NT Schroeder, McKenna Wolf..................................... UMTW 

NT Neville, Talyn MalAhie.......................................... UMTW 

Tie Down Roping 

10.4 Trexler, Cole Clifford.............................................. MILES 

11.9 Wolstein, Treg Lee................................................... MTSU 

12.5 Yarama, Lincoln Gregory....................................... MSUN 

12.9 Beattie, Logan John................................................. MTSU 

12.9 Bartholomew, Brett Owen...................................... UMTW 

13.5 Murphy, Luke John................................................ UMTW 

NT Faulkner, Cody Michael.......................................... MTSU 

NT Harrison, Bryce Joseph.......................................... UMTW 

NT Whelpton, Hayden Calvin........................................... DCC 

NT Stensrud, Ethan James............................................ UMTW 

Barrel Racing 

15.00 Salmond, Molly Mae............................................... MTSU 

15.02 Fossum, Isabella Alice............................................. MTSU 

15.25 Henn, Sadie Elizabeth............................................. MSUN 

15.44 Lytle, Taylissa Jayde............................................... MSUN 

15.47 Castagno, Kinzie Shae............................................... NWC 

15.52 Pethel, Anna Malise............................................... UMTW 

16.41 Stroh, Rebecca Marie.............................................. MILES 

24.62 McDonald, Shai RaNai............................................ MTSU 

32.12 Thompson, Logan Taylor....................................... UMTW 

Vet Out Meeks, Ellie Kate........................................................ DCC 

Bull Riding 

0 Haverland, Clayton Don......................................... UMTW 

0 Falcon, Cameron Raye............................................ MILES 

0 Rogers, Sterling Richard............................................ NWC 

0 Siphakis, Coltin..................................................... UPROV 

0 Young, Taylor Wilson............................................ MSUN 

0 Young, Zane.............................................................. NWC 

0 Runfola, Chase........................................................ MTSU

